Chillicothe firefighters respond to unoccupied house on Rosewood Lane

Chillicothe firefighters responded to an unoccupied house at 1712 Rosewood Lane on Saturday evening and used a small amount of water to extinguish a fire in a furnace.

Upon arrival, bystanders were on the scene and said they had permission from the owner to enter the residence. The fire department report said bystanders realized it was extremely warm inside and discovered fire in the furnace.

Gas was shut off, and firefighters used about one gallon of water to put out the fire and cool the furnace. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately 25 minutes.

The owner of the house was listed as Jonathan Moore of Gallatin.

