Chillicothe firefighters respond to tractor-trailer fire

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a call of a semi tractor-trailer truck tire on fire Thursday afternoon.

Captain Les Hinnen reports that upon arrival at 806 Thompson Drive, they found a semi parked in the driveway. The driver, Ryan O’Neill, said he had noticed the anti-lock braking system light come on before he arrived at Thompson Drive. O’Neill noted he heard a loud explosion under the trailer while he was unloading material. He exited the trailer noticing the inside dual on the left rear drive axle had exploded and was on fire. The explosion was caused by the brake overheating on the axle near the tire.

O’Neill used a garden hose to extinguish the fire and cool the brake before the fire department’s arrival. Firefighters checked to see if any fire remained, discovered no more fire, and returned to service after making sure everything was cooled.