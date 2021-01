Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded Wednesday night to 1208 Hogan where firefighters found fire inside an oven, as a pan of chicken was described as being kept warm.

Fire Lieutenant Andy Vaughn reported the pan was removed and placed outside, noting a positive pressure vent fan was used to clear light smoke.

There was no damage to the house. The occupant was listed by the fire department as James Vail.

