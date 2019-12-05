Chillicothe firefighters respond to propane bottle fire

Chillicothe Police on Wednesday evening notified firefighters regarding a propane tank on fire at 1414 Clay Street. Officers on the scene advised it was a 40-pound bottle laying in the front yard. When firefighters arrived, they found the bottle laying on its side with the shut-off valve towards the house.

Captain Tracy Bradley reports a pre-connect was used to place a fog pattern on the bottle to start cooling it with firefighters initially discovering the valve to be stuck open. As the bottle was cooling, firefighters were able to turn off the valve.

The fire captain quoted a resident at the house as indicating an effort was made to hook the propane bottle to a heater inside the residence. But when the bottle was turned on, it shot flames out of the regulator/connector area. The occupant was able to drag the bottle off the front porch and into the front yard. The male stated he had some blister’s starting to show up on his hands.

A thermal camera was used to check for any hot spots in the living room and its contents. Firefighters advised the occupant, Stan Depee, that the house needed to be aired out as it still smelled of propane and that they should not be placing a propane bottle inside the home.

Firefighters and medics were at 1414 Clay for approximately half an hour on Wednesday evening.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 3 Shares