Chillicothe firefighters respond to mobile home fire at 305 East Bridge Street

Chillicothe firefighters responded Thursday to a mobile home fire at 305 East Bridge Street.

According to Captain Les Hinnen, upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from an area of the siding near the ground. A water can was used to cool the area and hand tools were used to remove the vinyl siding and wall covering to access the interior of the wall to finish extinguishing what was described as the small amount of fire.

The owner stated that they had a recreational fire near the patio Wednesday night and some of the embers must have blown over and started the fire. There were no electrical wires in the fire area. Hinnen said there were some small concrete blocks on the patio next to the siding where the fire started. He added it appeared that the embers blew on top of the block and laid against the vinyl siding starting the fire.

The report listed the owner as Jacob Hibner with the occupant listed as Brenda Wilson.