Chillicothe firefighters respond to grass fire

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Approximately 20 acres burned in a grass fire the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to on Thursday, October 27th.

The fire department reports two brush trucks responded to 12862 LIV 424. Firefighters found Owner Mike Plummer riding on his Gator with a water tank trying to extinguish flames in the field.

The fire department used a brush truck mule and helped extinguish flames as they reached the timberline. About 100 gallons of water were used, and firefighters contained hot spots in the field.

Plummer said he burned some cardboard boxes Thursday morning, and he thought the fire was out when he left. He came home and found the field on fire.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was on the scene for approximately 20 minutes.