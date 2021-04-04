Chillicothe firefighters respond to fire on Highway Y, returning a second time after the blaze rekindles

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

Firefighters from Chillicothe responded to a grass and brush fire at a rural residence early Saturday evening, returning to the site late Saturday night after it rekindled.

The location of the fire was 4677 Highway Y, where approximately ten acres of timber burned. Firefighters used approximately 100 gallons of water Saturday evening and approximately 150 additional gallons of water were utilized late Saturday night into early Sunday morning to extinguish hot spots. Leaf blowers were also used to combat the fire while several trees were cut by chainsaw and moved to a safe area.

Firefighters were on the scene slightly over one hour during the first response and about an hour and fifteen minutes after arriving a second time.

When firefighters were dispatched the first time on Saturday evening, they were notified the blaze was near a propane tank; however, upon arrival, the property owner reported he had controlled the flames near any structure or propane tank.

The owner of the property at 4677 Highway Y was listed as Butch Rives.

Related