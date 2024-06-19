Chillicothe firefighters extinguish car fire south of city limits

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a car fire on Highway 65, approximately five miles south of Chillicothe, on the evening of June 18.

According to the fire department, firefighters arrived at the scene to find a vehicle with flames emerging from the hood and passenger area. They swiftly deployed a one-and-three-quarter-inch handline and utilized around 400 gallons of water to bring the fire under control.

The car’s owner, Jayoynne Kimbal of Chillicothe, was identified. Firefighters remained at the scene for approximately 15 minutes, ensuring the fire was completely extinguished.

Assistance was provided by deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office during the incident. No injuries were reported.

