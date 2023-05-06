Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Webster Street

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a call of a basement fire with smoke showing on Friday afternoon, May 5th.

Captain Derrick Allen reports firefighters arrived on the scene at 414 Webster and found no smoke showing from any door or window. They made entry into the basement and found a water heater steaming from wires shorting out. No damage was reported to the interior or exterior of the structure.

Allen says the owner was advised to call an electrician and a plumber to fix the problems. The owner was not identified.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was at the scene for about 10 minutes.

Related