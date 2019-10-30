Chillicothe Fire Department responds to vehicle fire on Ashley Avenue

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded with one engine and four personnel to a vehicle fire on Wednesday morning.

Captain Tracy Bradley reports firefighters found the engine compartment of a sport utility vehicle fully engulfed in flames and backed into the driveway at 101 Ashley Avenue. The Chillicothe Police Department reportedly tried to put out the flames with fire extinguishers but were unsuccessful.

The firefighters pulled the front line from the fire engine and lodged it into the hood of the SUV to begin extinguishing the fire. The hood was raised and doors were opened to remove smoke from inside the SUV. About 200 gallons of water were used to put out the blaze.

The vehicle owner said she had taken a child to meet the bus, went inside when she returned home and noticed flames a few minutes later. The owner denied having trouble with the vehicle prior to this morning’s incident.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was on scene about 20 minutes.

