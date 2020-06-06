Chillicothe Fire Department responds to vehicle fire

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire the afternoon of Friday, June 5th.

Lieutenant Andy Vaughn reports that, upon arrival to 915 South Washington, the fire was out in the engine compartment under the hood of a Jeep owned by Jerry Parrack of Chillicothe.

915 South Washington is the address for Foster Fire Protection. Vaughn notes the company used several dry chemical extinguishers on the fire before the fire department arrived.

The vehicle’s engine area was cooled with a pressure water extinguisher.

The driver reportedly told firefighters the vehicle backfired once. He then noticed smoke coming from the hood area.

No injuries were reported. The Chillicothe Fire Department was on scene about 20 minutes.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares