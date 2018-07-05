Chillicothe Fire Department responds to two calls overnight

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded Wednesday night to two calls for service.

In the yard behind 926 Cherry, a fire was reported when grease was being heated in a propane turkey fryer. The fryer was not near a structure so there was no fire extension. An extinguisher and the lid of the fryer was used to put out the fire.

Later in the evening, Chillicothe firefighters were dispatched to a yard at 903 Sunnyview where fireworks had caught an eight by eight-foot area on fire. That fire was extinguished prior to the fire department arrival.

