Chillicothe Fire Department responds to toxic gas incident on Williams Street

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to an incident late Thursday afternoon which resulted in a home being ventilated after an occupant reported “a cloud of gas” coming from pool chemicals in a bucket.

Assistant Fire Chief Eric Reeter reported a person had mixed two pool shock chemicals in a bucket of water while inside the house causing gas to come from the bucket. A firefighter put on a (level B) hazmat suit and a breathing apparatus to remove the bucket from the kitchen sink. The pool chemical mixture was disposed of in their pool and several of the house windows were opened for ventilation.

The report from the fire department listed the location at 216 Williams and the owner as Misty Franks.