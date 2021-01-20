Chillicothe Fire Department responds to stove fire on Shawnee Drive

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department reports heavy smoke was found inside an apartment occupied by Gawel Colville at 2610 Shawnee Drive in Chillicothe on Tuesday night.

When firefighters and vehicles arrived at the scene, a female was outside who stated she was getting ready to cook supper when she was distracted by other things. Upon returning to the stove, she found a skillet heating up with grease burning and the apartment began to fill with smoke.

The occupant put the skillet in the sink and opened the back door as she was leaving. Firefighters entered the heavy smoke noting d the burner of the stove was still on. A ventilation fan was used to remove smoke. The resident noted smoke detectors were sounding the alarm until she opened the doors.

Firefighters were on the scene for about 20 minutes.

Related