Chillicothe Fire Department responds to smoke in a laundromat

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in a laundromat and a possible fire on Friday evening.

Captain Derrick Allen reports firefighters found smoke throughout the building at 1122 Walnut Street when they arrived. A thermal imager camera was used to detect any excessive hot spots, and no hot spots were found. A ventilation fan was placed in the door to evacuate the smoke.

Allen says the origin of the smoke was a burnt belt inside a washing machine.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was at the scene for approximately 15 minutes.

Related