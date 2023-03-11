Chillicothe Fire Department responds to smoke in a laundromat

Local News March 11, 2023
The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a call of smoke in a laundromat and a possible fire on Friday evening.

Captain Derrick Allen reports firefighters found smoke throughout the building at 1122 Walnut Street when they arrived. A thermal imager camera was used to detect any excessive hot spots, and no hot spots were found. A ventilation fan was placed in the door to evacuate the smoke.

Allen says the origin of the smoke was a burnt belt inside a washing machine.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was at the scene for approximately 15 minutes.

