Chillicothe Fire Department responds to smoke at Grand River Health Care Nursing Home

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in the medication room at the Grand River Health Care Nursing Home in Chillicothe Wednesday morning.

Assistant Chief Eric Reeter reports firefighters did not see any smoke upon arrival, but there was an odor of burned electrical wiring. Crews used a thermal imaging camera and found the electrical motor on the furnace outside of the medication room had failed. They also discovered the electrical breaker to the furnace had tripped.

The fire department locked off the breaker before instructing the employees to have the furnace repaired and leave the power shut off to the furnace.

There was no damage to Grand River Health Care building and firefighters were on the scene about 15 minutes.