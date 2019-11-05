Chillicothe Fire Department responds to residence on Jameson Street

Local News November 5, 2019 KTTN News
House Fire

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence said to be vacant Tuesday morning.

Captain Derrick Allen reports firefighters found residence at 1227 Jameson Street, owned by the Chillicothe State Bank, full of smoke upon arrival and entered into the residence to find fire in the ceiling and floor.

The floor was determined to be weak, so the crew backed out and started a defensive attack. Approximately 8,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire, and Allen notes the surrounding structures remained intact.

Firefighters were at the scene for about four hours.

