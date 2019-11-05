Chillicothe Fire Department responds to machine shed fire

Chillicothe firefighters were called late Monday night to the scene of a machine shed fire on LIV Road 432.

Lieutenant Rob Williams reported the machine shed was fully-involved with fire upon arrival to the scene. The shed had housed multiple tractors and other equipment as well as 30 large round bales of hay.

The owner was listed as David McDaneld of 15600 Road 432 at Hale.

The fire department responded with an engine, a tanker, and four personnel. Approximately 9,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the machinery and cool the hay bales. Firefighters were on the scene for more than two hours.

Mutual aid was received from the Dawn and Hale fire departments. Assistance was also provided by deputies from the Livingston and Carroll County sheriff’s departments.

