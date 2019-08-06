Chillicothe Fire Department responds to illegal trash fire

In response to a report of “lots of smoke”, Chillicothe firefighters last night responded to what the first units on the scene described as a medium-sized trash fire behind 436 Elm Street.

A spokesman said trash and in-house items were found burning illegally since it was located within the city limits. Approximately 200 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire.

A firefighter stated that an occupant of the Elm Street address was warned about illegally burning within Chillicothe city limits.