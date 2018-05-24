Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Hutchinson Cemetery

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a brush fire at the Hutchinson Cemetery on LIV 320 Thursday at 12:50 in the morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Hoskins reports the fire department responded with a brush truck and two personnel. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the fire had spread from a burn pile in the cemetery to the timber surrounding the cemetery.

The fire burned about three acres of timber owned by David and Jane Neal. Hoskins reports someone had been cleaning the Hutchinson Cemetery, burned some leaves, and left the fire unattended.

Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour and 45 minutes.

