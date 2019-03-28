Chillicothe Fire Department responds to house fire on Walnut Street

The Chillicothe Fire Department Wednesday afternoon responded to a report of smoke seen from a house at 71A Walnut Street, with the owners listed as Chris and Liana Carr.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters discovered heavy smoke and flames, with power lines described as arching in the back yard. The fire had spread throughout the landscape and fencing. Chillicothe fire Captain Tracy Bradley quoted a resident as stating he had been in the home around noon, then left, and a mail carrier contacted them later reporting lots of smoke was coming from the residence. The gas meter was shut off and CMU was contacted to disconnect power.

After the fire was extinguished, the resident was quoted as stating he had a game controller charger plugged into an outlet by the couch.

Crews were at the scene of the Walnut Street fire for approximately half an hour.