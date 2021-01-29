Chillicothe Fire Department responds to house fire on Cherry Street

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A house fire Thursday night in Chillicothe is under investigation by authorities.

Chillicothe Police said the state Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate the cause of the fire at a house on Cherry Street. Police Chief Rick Sampsel reported residents there were evacuated.

Chillicothe Fire Captain/EMT Tracy Bradley reported the department was notified at 6 o’clock of a structure fire at 324 Cherry Street, and there were occupants inside. Upon arrival, Bradley said firefighters were told everyone was outside, however, four occupants were transported for medical treatment at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

A written report listed an occupant as Heather Woods of 324 Cherry Street. No other information was provided overnight.

The house fire was extinguished with Chillicothe fire personnel at the scene for three hours.

Related