Chillicothe Fire Department responds to house fire at 530 Sunset

Chillicothe firefighters extinguished a house fire at 530 Sunset late Friday night.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the eves at the rear of the structure and smoke from attic vents. Hand lines and about three thousand gallons of water were used. The amount of damage to the home was not available from the Chillicothe Fire Department, however, the cause of the blaze was determined to be a faulty electrical connection on an exterior light fixture.

The owner of the house was listed as Archie Haslar.

Firefighters were on the scene for more than two hours and were assisted by the Chillicothe Police Department and the Division of Fire Safety.