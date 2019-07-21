Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Highway 36 and LIV 235

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a fire that had spread at the intersection of Highway 36 and LIV 235 overnight on Friday at 1:57 am.

Captain Tracy Bradley reports firefighters found driftwood and debris from recent flooding on fire when they arrived to the property owned by Beetsma Farms, and the fire had spread to the edge of the grass. A booster line and 250 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire.

The fire department advised the Chillicothe Police Department to contact the owner and have him stay with the fire. The Chillicothe Fire Department was at the scene for about 20 minutes.