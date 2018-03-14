Chillicothe Fire Department responds to grass fires

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a pair of grass fires Tuesday afternoon, one near Highway 65 at the Grand River Bridge, the other on LIV Road 451 south of Chillicothe.

The reports indicate a grass fire was called in for both sides of Highway 65 just north of the Grand River Bridge. Hand rakes and other equipment was used to extinguish the fire that burned around one acre.

At the other location along LIV Road 451, some 40 acres of grass and timber burned. The report indicates the fire began as a controlled burn that got away due to the wind. The fire was contained and extinguished using about 300 gallons of water, leaf blowers, and rakes. No structures were involved.

