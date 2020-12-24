Chillicothe Fire Department responds to grass fires on a windy Wednesday

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department on Wednesday afternoon and evening responded to grass fires that were found at locations along Highways south and west of Chillicothe.

After 2 o’clock Wednesday, a grass fire was discovered beside Highway 65 approximately two miles south of Chillicothe. The department used 50 gallons of

water to extinguish the fire that burned approximately 100 square feet.

At 7 o’clock last evening, firefighters went west of Chillicothe where along Highway 36, personnel found approximately 250 square feet of grass on fire along the eastbound lanes. The department used about 225 gallons of water to put out that fire.

Related