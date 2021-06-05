Chillicothe Fire Department responds to grass fire on Route

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a grass fire on Route A on Friday afternoon, June 4.

Battalion Chief Les Hinnen reports firefighters found approximately one acre on fire in a field and ditch/fence area along the road. Firefighters used a side by side with a water pump to extinguish the fire. Firefighters used around 80 gallons of water.

Hinnen says the fire was started by someone burning boxes next to a rubbish fire. The fire extended to the rubbish and into the grass near the pile.

The property owner was listed as Kerri Lamp Mesner.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was at the scene for approximately 30 minutes.