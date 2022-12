Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Chillicothe firefighters were briefly on the scene of a small grass and brush fire early Saturday afternoon in which several raised garden beds, gardening decorations, and equipment were damaged.

The location was at a property owned by Brent Skinner at 960-5529 Livingston County Road 529.

The blaze was mostly controlled by a backpack blower with approximately ten gallons of water used by the homeowner to help extinguish the smoldering garden beds.

No injuries were reported.