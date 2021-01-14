Chillicothe Fire Department responds to garage fire on County Road 2313

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department reports a fire on Wednesday destroyed a garage, a couple of vehicles, a tractor, and other equipment.m The owners were listed as Jim and Linda Souders of 9857 Livingston County Road 2313.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighter and paramedic Zach Parks said a detached two-car garage/machine shed was fully engulfed. Chillicothe responded with a pumper and tanker truck. Mutual aid was requested from the Chula Fire Department for additional tankers and a pumper truck. Approximately 10,000 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire.

Farmer’s Electric Cooperative arrived on the scene to cut off power to the structure.

Parks said the blaze was being investigated by the Missouri state fire marshal’s office in an effort to determine the origin and cause. No injuries were sustained.

Chillicothe Fire Department was on the scene approximately two hours Wednesday afternoon.

