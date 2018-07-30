Chillicothe Fire Department responds to fuel spill

The Chillicothe Fire Department was dispatched to MFA Oil on Washington Street for a report of a fuel spill just past midnight on Monday.

The department, upon arrival, found approximately 20-gallons of diesel fuel spilled on the lot and edge of 2nd Street. Four bags of fuel absorbent was used to soak up the spilled fuel.

The fire department reported the truck driver was filling the diesel fuel tank at MFA and stated the flapper valve on the diesel fuel hose had stuck open causing the spill. There was no report of damage to any property.

