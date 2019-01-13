Chillicothe Fire Department responds to fuel leak

Chillicothe firefighters on Saturday afternoon dealt with a fuel leak from a semi-trailer truck that had jack-knifed east of Chillicothe.

Firefighters were dispatched to Highway 36 east of Livingston County Road 255 where the truck had jack-knifed and a fuel tank was punctured leaking approximately 45 gallons of fuel onto the ground. Lieutenant Tracy Bradley said firefighters formed and placed three sticks of modeling clay on the four-inch gash on the side of the tank to control the fuel leak.

The truck driver, Leon Jones of Big Springs, Texas, was quoted as saying he was shaken up, but not hurt.