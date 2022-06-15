Chillicothe Fire Department responds to fire on Bridge Street

Local News June 15, 2022 Jennifer Thies
The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire on the evening of June 14th.

The fire department reports that when crews arrived at 115 East Bridge Street, they were advised a wood pile was on fire, and the fire did not appear to be in the house. Law enforcement and bystanders were also on the scene.

Firefighters pulled 150 feet of one and three-quarter-inch line. About 100 gallons of water and a few gallons of foam were used.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was on the scene for about 16 minutes.

The owner of the residence was listed as Gloria Johnston, and the occupant was Robert Johnston.

Jennifer Thies



