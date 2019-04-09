Chillicothe Fire Department responds to field fire

The Chillicothe Fire Department Monday afternoon received a call of a field on fire off LIV Road 533. The caller had stated someone lit a field on fire next to their property and the fire was about to reach some timber.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a ditch area and part of a grass field on fire. The report noted the fire had started when a neighbor burned brush and it caught leaves and grass on fire in the ditch. Then it spread to the fence row and open field.

Chillicothe firefighters used backpack blowers and Kawasaki mule with water to extinguish the blaze.

The fire began on the property of Mike Trager, then spread onto land belonging to Steve Shoot. The Chillicothe Fire Department was on the scene in the 7000 block of LIV Road 533 for one hour Monday afternoon.