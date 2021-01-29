Chillicothe Fire Department responds to “exploding trailer” at Calhoun and Washington street

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department reports it responded to a call of a trailer exploding at the intersection of Calhoun and Washington street on Thursday afternoon, January 29th.

Captain/Emergency Medical Technician Tracy Bradley says flames came from the rear axles of the trailer. A hand line was used to start extinguishing the fire, two trucks were positioned on Washington toward the end of the trailer, and another hand line was used to extinguish the flames on the driver’s side. Firefighters used about 400 gallons of water.

The trailer’s back doors were opened to make sure no damage was done to the inside, and nothing was found. The tractor had been disconnected from the trailer and was sitting in the United Country Graham Agency parking lot.

The Chillicothe Fire Department lists the owner of the trailer as Lavalle Transportation Incorporated of New York. The occupant is listed as Hussein Bassam of Illinois.

The fire department was at the scene for about 20 minutes with no injuries reported.

