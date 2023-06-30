Chillicothe Fire Department responds to dumpster fire

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire on Friday morning, June 30.

The incident took place at the maintenance shed behind Danner Park, situated on Litton Road. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the fire unattended, with a significant portion of its contents already consumed.

The intense heat generated by the fire caused the paint on the exterior of the dumpster to peel off.

In order to fully extinguish the remaining fire and embers, firefighters employed approximately 25 gallons of water mixed with foam.

The Chillicothe Fire Department efficiently managed the situation, concluding their presence at the scene within seven minutes.

