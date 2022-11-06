Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Comfort Inn and Suites

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A fire Saturday morning at Comfort Inn and Suites in Chillicothe was contained to one room, although there was smoke and water damage to a hallway and several other rooms.

Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter said a sprinkler system extinguished the blaze after a maintenance crew in the hotel attempted to use a fire extinguisher but were not successful.

While firefighters were en route to the blaze, the police department advised officers were on the scene, stating there was a fire in room 304. Officers had evacuated occupants from the building by the time firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

Chillicothe firefighters were on the scene for nearly two and one-half hours. An investigation was underway by the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office.

Comfort Inn and Suites is located at 250 East Business Highway 36 in Chillicothe.