Brush being burned in a yard at night sent Chillicothe firefighters to 202 East 2nd Street Thursday night.

The department quoted a person at the scene as saying he was cutting up the owners’ tree that had fallen in a storm earlier in the year and didn’t realize city ordinance did not allow burning after dark.

The Chillicothe Fire Department used approximately 50 gallons of water to extinguish the brush fire.

