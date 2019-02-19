Chillicothe Fire Department responds to blaze in downtown Trenton

Chillicothe’s Fire Chief provided his news release on their mutual aid efforts in fighting the fire last night in the 600 block of Main Street in Trenton.

In part, Chief Darrell Wright credits a firewall between the middle building and the north building which slowed the spread of the fire. That would be the firewall between the beauty shop and the Chamber of Commerce, Chief Wright stated all of the roofs collapsed on the two-story buildings.

Chillicothe sent five fire personnel and their ladder truck to assist Trenton for what was nearly five hours Monday night.

Chief Wright said Chillicothe used a four-inch supply line from a hydrant and two, three-inch lines from a Trenton fire pumper to supply their aerial truck. The Chillicothe truck put approximately 84,600 gallons of water on to the blaze.

The Trenton Fire Department used two pumpers and its aerial truck in fighting the downtown blaze.