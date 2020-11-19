Chillicothe FIre Department responds to big rig rollover crash with trailer load of cattle

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a semi-trailer that rolled over at Mitchell Road and Highway 36 on Wednesday night, November 18th.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the semi lying on its side in the median with the driver climbing from the cab. The trailer was loaded with 27 head of cattle inside. The driver refused treatment at the scene.

A rescue vehicle and engine stayed at the scene due to a fuel leak and to provide light to the vehicle recovery team.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was at the scene for approximately two hours and fifty minutes with the report noting that the name of the driver was not released.

