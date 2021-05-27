Chillicothe Fire Department responds to big rig fire on Highway 36

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a semi-truck fire on Highway 36 east of Chillicothe on May 26th.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a Peterbilt truck and its flatbed lowboy trailer on fire. The lowboy had a dozer on it, but it was not on fire. The fire was contained to the running gear/tire area of the truck, front hitch area of the lowboy, and rear sleeper area of the cab. The rear of the truck and front of the trailer were extinguished.

Extensive damage was reported to the rear of the truck and trailer tongue area. There was minor damage to the rear of the sleeper cab.

The Chillicothe Fire Department reports a witness said the truck was dragging its fuel tank down the road before it dislodged and went into a ditch. The fuel tank did not catch on fire, but some fuel on the ground did. Hazmat extinguished that fire.

About 600 gallons of water and foam were used to extinguish the fire. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately 30 minutes.

The semi-truck owner was listed as Glenn Bartlett.

