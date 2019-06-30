Chillicothe Fire Department responds to baler fire

Chillicothe firefighters responded to a baler fire on Friday afternoon.

Firefighter Tyler Bowlen reports that, upon arrival, a line of raked hay, a bale, and a baler was on fire at 14258 LIV 238. About 100 gallons of water was used to contain the fire within 15 minutes of arrival to the scene and approximately 100 gallons more was used for salvage and overhaul of the baler.

The owners of the baling equipment and property were at the scene and provided information on the incident. According to Bowlen, the baler operator dropped out the bale from the equipment before losing hydraulic function.

The Chillicothe Fire Department asked the owners to watch the area and call the fire department again if needed. Firefighters were at the scene about 30 minutes.