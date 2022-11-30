Chillicothe Fire Department responds to a combine fire on Highway 65

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department on Tuesday afternoon responded to a combine on fire which was parked in grass along Highway 65.

Captain Derrick Allen stated smoke was coming from underneath the combine. An inch-and-a-half hand line hose was used to completely extinguish the fire using approximately 200 gallons of water.

Firefighters waited for a combine technician to arrive and the combine was moved to a safer location so that it could later be hauled.

Chillicothe firefighters were on the scene at 21204 Highway 65 for approximately 45 minutes Tuesday afternoon.