Chillicothe Fire Department responds to 904 Trenton Street

The Chillicothe Fire Department on Sunday night responded to a report of a fire at 904 Trenton Street. Upon arrival, firefighters were told by the owner he had lit a fire in the fireplace, took a nap, and woke up to smoke.

According to Chillicothe fire captain Derrick Allen, entry was made into the residence where the crew found fire next to the chimney. It was controlled with the use of water and foam. Class A foam was used to saturate the burned areas.

The fire department report says the interior of the house was severely damaged with several hundred gallons of water used to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were at the scene for approximately two hours Sunday night. The owner and occupant were listed by the fire department as Aaron Sanipoli.

