Chillicothe Fire Department provides assistance to demolition crew

A business building that was in the process of being demolished, Anderson’s TBA in Chillicothe, resulted in a request to the Chillicothe Fire Department for assistance Wednesday night at 801 Locust Street.

A report this morning from Assistant Chief Eric Reeter says the city codes officer at 8:20 last night, requested the fire department provide water for dust control of a building collapse at 8th and Locust.

As of 4:40 Wednesday afternoon, it was noted a portion of the buildings’ roof had collapsed causing an unsafe structure and a demolition company was tearing down the building due to the danger. Reeter said a large amount of dust was being generated from the debris. Chillicothe’s Fire Department used a deck gun to provide a fog of water to control the dust until the area was deemed safe and the structure was on the ground.

The department also provided lighting to assist the demolition company. Chillicothe firefighters were at the scene for three hours Wednesday night.

(Image Credit: Kitty Wilson of Chillicothe and Perkins Dozing and Demolition)

