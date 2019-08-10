Chillicothe Fire Department improves rating, placing in top 15% in the country

In a report of the Insurance Services Office, dated July 29, 2019, the Chillicothe Fire Department (CFD) has been recognized as achieving a reduced ISO rating of “3,” dropping from the “4” rating of just four years ago, placing Chillicothe in the top 15th percentile of Communities surveyed in 2019.

This new rating is the best level CFD has ever attained, and we are very proud of the effort, training, and increased professionalism that led to this recognition. The Public Protection Classification (PPC) survey analyzes the structural fire suppression delivery system provided to Chillicothe by CFD. As a part of the overall effort in fire suppression, the Water availability system is also rated, and the strong efforts of CMU, led by General Manager, Jim Gillilan, and Water Superintendent, Randy Hamilton, have made a tremendous impact on this process. In addition, the measuring of the effectiveness of 911 communications is undertaken, and the continued efforts for improvement and professionalism there are overseen by 911 Central Dispatch Director, Cindy Hanavan.

The ISO improvement should translate into a reduction of property owners’ insurance premiums at a rate of 4-8%, with Commercial properties being found on the higher end of the savings scale. The way the system works, the biggest jumps in savings occur when a Community receives a new rating to a lower, even number, as we saw when we went from a “5” to a “4” in 2015. However, this new level improves the calculations for everyone, and is a big benefit to the community at large, as it relates to controlling higher market costs of insurance. Each insurance company independently assigns its own rates, according to the data provided by the ISO.

Typically, ISO analysis is provided once every ten years, but in cases of marked changes in Fire Department capacities, an earlier examination can be obtained. CFD was last analyzed in 2015, so this newer rating shows just how rapidly CFD is doing the hard work necessary to offer the finest fire suppression protection to Chillicothe. CFD received a perfect 100 points out of 100 possible in the category of “Operational Considerations.” While it is extremely difficult for departments in rural areas to attain a rating lower than a “3,” our Fire Department will continue to strive for excellence in every area of operations and services.

While it is due to the efforts of the entire Fire Department that such an increase in reliability and effectiveness has been recognized, Chief Darrell Wright and Assistant Chief Eric Reeter (now Interim Fire Chief) has been instrumental in the successes attained. Chief Wright has been the force behind the ongoing efforts to professionalize, train, and equip the Fire Department for many years, and we have long been blessed to have him at the helm of this ever-improving Fire Department for our Community.