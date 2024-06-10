Chillicothe Fire Department extinguishes vehicle fire on LIV 228

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a passenger vehicle fire at 17931 LIV 228 on June 9, 2024. The incident was reported at 9:39 a.m., and emergency personnel arrived at the scene at 9:54 a.m.

The fire involved a 1994 Chevrolet 1500, with flames originating from the front bumper and spreading towards the truck bed. Firefighters used a 1 3/4-inch handline and approximately 500 gallons of water to extinguish the fire. The fire was brought under control by 10:10 a.m., and the last unit cleared the scene at 10:14 a.m.

The vehicle, owned by Jason Snyder, was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Mr. Snyder mentioned that the truck had nearly 400,000 miles and had not experienced any recent mechanical issues. He had parked the truck there to go fishing.

Three fire department personnel were exposed to smoke, steam, and runoff during the extinguishment but reported no injuries or malfunctions. They completed decontamination procedures at the scene.

No hazardous materials were released during the incident, and no injuries were reported.

