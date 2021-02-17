Chillicothe Fire Department extinguishes electrical fire in attic at Webster Street residence

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department reports smoke was seen coming from the eves of a residence early Tuesday evening at 1130 Webster Street.

Lieutenant Rob Williams said fire was found in the attic of the residence and said the department used approximately 700 gallons of water and foam solution to extinguish the fire. The structure was re-checked with the use of thermal imaging equipment to search for any additional hot spots.

According to Williams, electrical wiring in the attic was determined to be the origin of the fire. The owner of the residence was listed as Bob Emmons.

Chillicothe firefighters were at the scene for over one hour Tuesday evening.

Related