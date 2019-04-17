Chillicothe Fire Department called out twice on Tuesday

Chillicothe firefighters late Tuesday afternoon responded to 210 Asher Street where they found a tree stump smoldering and a small camper shell on fire which was next to a metal building.

According to Fire Captain Derrick Allen, the camper was pulled away from the stump and building. An estimated 50 gallons of water was poured on the tree stump and camper shell to extinguish the fire completely.

On Monday evening, Chillicothe firefighters extinguished a fire along the west side of Highway 65, in the vicinity of the wastewater plant. According to firefighter/paramedic Tyler Bowlen, approximately 20 gallons of water was used to extinguished the roadside fire.

The department’s brush truck remained on the shoulder of the highway during suppression efforts.