Chillicothe Fire Chief Darrell Wright’s career will be celebrated in Chillicothe Thursday, October 3, 2019.

A retirement reception will be held at the Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center from 1 to 4 o’clock with a ceremony scheduled at 2 o’clock.

Chief Wright retired last month after more than 35 years of service to the City of Chillicothe.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares