Chillicothe FFA to host 2nd annual Tom Burtch Memorial Shoot

The Chillicothe FFA will host its 2nd annual Tom Burtch Memorial Shoot on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at the Chillicothe Trap Club. The event is open to all FFA members, regardless of chapter affiliation.

The cost to participate is $25 per person. Registration fees can be paid online at the Youth Trap Shooting website or the event on the day of the shoot.

FFA rules will be followed for the shoot. Participants must bring their ammunition. Breakfast and lunch will be available for purchase on the grounds.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three squads and individual shooters. The first-place boy and girl shooters will each receive $150, the second-place boy and girl shooters will each receive $100, and the third-place boy and girl shooters will each receive $50.

The Tom Burtch Memorial Shooproceeds t will benefit the Chillicothe FFA chapter and its programs. The chapter is committed to providing opportunities for students to develop their agricultural skills and knowledge, and the Tom Burtch Memorial Shoot is a way to honor Tom’s legacy and support the chapter’s mission.

For more information about the Tom Burtch Memorial Shoot, please contact the Chillicothe FFA chapter at 660-214-0064.

